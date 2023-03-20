Old Port Advisors Makes New $123,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.34 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.