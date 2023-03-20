iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares in the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,174,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 90,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.09 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $103.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

