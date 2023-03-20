Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,614 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BAC opened at $27.82 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.07.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.