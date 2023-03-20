Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $294.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Lululemon Athletica

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.23.

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More

