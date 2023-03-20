The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Cullinan Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 299,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 2.5% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $665,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PG opened at $142.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.66.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

