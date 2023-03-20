Acropolis Investment Management LLC Takes $119,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

