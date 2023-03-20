McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 189,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.89.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.
