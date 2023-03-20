Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 2,840 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,567 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Shell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Trading Down 1.3 %

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEL opened at $53.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.