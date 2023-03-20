Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.
Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
JNJ stock opened at $152.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.