Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.73.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $152.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.71 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.