Bath Savings Trust Co Has $34.59 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,489 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 4.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $34,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

TJX opened at $74.48 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

