Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 540 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $164.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $201.32. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

