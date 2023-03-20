Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $135.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.97. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

