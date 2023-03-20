Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $83,094,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,611,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,250,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,381 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $237.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.