Pacifica Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,175 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after buying an additional 174,580 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after buying an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 11.1% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,198,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,670,000 after buying an additional 1,420,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,768,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,611,000 after buying an additional 547,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $17.53 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

