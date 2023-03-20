Bath Savings Trust Co Has $5.63 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $146.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Further Reading

