State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,192 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $14,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.06%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

