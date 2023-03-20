The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,210 shares of company stock worth $6,775,738 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock opened at $136.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $106.35 and a 1-year high of $146.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.85.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

