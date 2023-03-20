State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,709,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after purchasing an additional 501,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB opened at $263.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.95. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

