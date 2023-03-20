Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,945 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $43,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.83.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.03. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

