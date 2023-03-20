ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Boosted by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,417 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $43,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $311.09 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $328.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.57 and a 200-day moving average of $250.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,182 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANSYS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.25.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.