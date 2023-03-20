Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,077 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Republic Services worth $44,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after purchasing an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $130.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.44. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $149.17.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

