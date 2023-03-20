Ardevora Asset Management LLP Takes $44.94 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 840,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,935,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 501.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $120,382,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,872,000 after buying an additional 2,333,583 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Down 3.2 %

SLB stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,696 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,195. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

