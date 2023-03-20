Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 380,733 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 380,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Valero Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $126.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.16 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

