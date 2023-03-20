Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $48.57 Million Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 418,433 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,449 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores stock opened at $102.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

