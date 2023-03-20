Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $55.06 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AON were worth $55,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of AON by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $296.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

