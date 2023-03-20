Bath Savings Trust Co Has $4.38 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in WEX by 99.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEX opened at $169.25 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In related news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $5,126,036. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

