Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 162,742 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 162,742 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.15% of Amphenol worth $69,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,994,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after acquiring an additional 185,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,174,518,000 after purchasing an additional 354,763 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $76.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

