Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,526 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $71,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 24,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:A opened at $133.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

