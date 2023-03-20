Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Lessened by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80,518 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of Stryker worth $71,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $274.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.77. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.79.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

