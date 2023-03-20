Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 97,737 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 566,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,737 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 1.2% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $72,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $126.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $133.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.79 and a 200-day moving average of $122.87.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

