Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) is Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources makes up approximately 6.7% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Teck Resources worth $40,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after purchasing an additional 297,156 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teck Resources by 32.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,075,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 23.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,693,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,191,000 after acquiring an additional 892,741 shares in the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $34.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.74%.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

