Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New $522,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $295.77 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $233.01 and a twelve month high of $325.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,916 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,970 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

