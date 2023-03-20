Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 8,000 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,722,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $36.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

