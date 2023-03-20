Accuvest Global Advisors Invests $528,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $56.41 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.64.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $233,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,982.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 71,000 shares of company stock worth $4,165,460 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.04.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.