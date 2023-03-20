Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 624 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Accuvest Global Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWW. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 147,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $54.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.