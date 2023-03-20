Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in United States Steel were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in United States Steel by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in United States Steel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Insider Activity

United States Steel Price Performance

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $1,176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE X opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

