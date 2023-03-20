Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 4,400 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

REMX stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $607.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $87.87. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

About VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

