Accuvest Global Advisors Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,596 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.01.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

