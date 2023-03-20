Accuvest Global Advisors Takes Position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter worth about $608,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 565.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Denmark ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:EDEN opened at €98.26 ($105.66) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €91.62. The company has a market cap of $201.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.92. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a twelve month low of €54.51 ($58.61) and a twelve month high of €71.11 ($76.46).

About iShares MSCI Denmark ETF

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Denmark IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Danish stocks. EDEN was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Denmark ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.