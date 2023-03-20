Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) Holdings Raised by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter worth about $215,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 8.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $23.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

