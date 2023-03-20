Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21,979.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 536,301 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 270.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 369,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 269,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

