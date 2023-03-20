Accuvest Global Advisors Has $893,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 117.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $38.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

