Accuvest Global Advisors Raises Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of KJUL opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

