Accuvest Global Advisors Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 65,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $26.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

