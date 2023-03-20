4,000 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 141.7% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 198,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 184.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ opened at $310.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $344.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

