Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 291.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $104.31 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a 200-day moving average of $113.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.58.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

