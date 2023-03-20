Accuvest Global Advisors Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 197.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889 over the last three months. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.15 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

