Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 9,887 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EWC opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.00. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

