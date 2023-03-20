Accuvest Global Advisors Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 578.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $412.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $443.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.24.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.41 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,486 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,273. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

