Accuvest Global Advisors Buys 3,569 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. RH comprises about 0.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in RH were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.06.
NYSE:RH opened at $246.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.88. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $390.85.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
